Kiccha Sudeep to receive the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Dabangg 3

The Kannada superstar will be receiving the award for the Most Promising actor for the film Dabangg 3 at the upcoming Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020. The south megastar Kiccha Sudeep recently got a new swanky car as a gift from Bollywood's superstar . The Pailwaan actor Kiccha Sudeep, got a lot of recognition for his role as the villain in the Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3. The actor who said during one of the interviews that a villain is who makes the hero stand out in a film. The south actor Kiccha Sudeep who also featured in films like Kotigobba 2, Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Veera Madakari is very careful while selecting his roles.

The actor was quizzed whether in the future he will take up more negative characters. The Maanikya actor Kiccha Sudeep revealed that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today in his film career and he doesn't see himself playing a negative character just for any film. He further adds that teh character he chose to do in Dabangg 3 was a very well sketched character and he returned to Bollywood films after a very long time.

Kiccha Sudeep also said that he will choose only those character that are meaningful. The fans and film audience were delighted to know that Kiccha Sudeep returned to a Hindi film. The Salman Khan starrer did excellent business at box office and also earned a lot of praise for the south superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

