Kiccha Sudeep releases MS Dhoni’s Common Display Picture ahead of his birthday

Ahead of the cricketer’s 40th birthday that falls on July 7, Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter to release the former’s CDP to the pure delight of fans.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni could easily be placed as the greats of Indian cricket. His wicket-keeping had the flamboyance of an Allan Knott and the brilliance of the former Bengal cricketer Rusi Jeejeebhoy. Dhoni’s meteoric rise was a result of hard work, dedication and the determination to overcome the insurmountable odds. He never accepted defeat and keeping his cool in all circumstances had the desired effect on his colleagues. He brought the best out of each of them and had the confidence to have his set of bowlers in the crunch situations.

Ahead of the cricketer’s 40th birthday that falls on July 7, Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter to release the former’s CDP to the pure delight of fans. His caption read – “He is everyone's hero ,,,,, he's everyone's favorite,,,,he's everyone's star,,,n he's everyone's inspiration. I'm happy and honored to be releasing the CDP of @msdhoni,,,not as an actor,,, but as a fan. My bestest wishes to u. Happy returns Sir. #DhoniBdayFestBegins @msdhoni.” (sic)

He is everyone's hero ,,,,, he's everyone's favorite,,,,he's everyone's star,,,n he's everyone's inspiration.

I'm happy and honored to be releasing the CDP of @msdhoni ,,,not as an actor,,, but as a fan.

My bestest wishes to u.

Happy returns Sir.#DhoniBdayFestBegins @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/4N7JoS7EdC — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 1, 2021

Earlier, on the occasion of World Doctors’ Day, Sudeep had penned – “Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us,,,for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families ,,while your own were praying for your return. Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health. Happy Doctors Day.” (sic) Vikrant Rona is among Sudeep’s upcoming projects and is set to be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Vikrant Rona is helmed by Anup Bhandari, and is bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kiccha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×