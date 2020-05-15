Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7’s rerun FAILS to garner TRP; To go off air soon

Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, was won by Shine Shetty and was one of the most talked about reality shows.

With the lockdown having us all cooped up inside our houses, we have been looking for ways to keep ourselves entertained. In fact, with the showbiz industry facing the brunt of the lockdown and all movie releases being stalled, the television producers have decided to re-run several popular shows once again. Amid these, Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, also made its way back to the Indian television. The show had its grand finale early this year with Shine Shetty clinching the winner’s trophy and had managed to rule TRP charts during its run.

But looks like the show has lost its charm among the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which went on air once again in April this year, is all set to go off air mid way. According to a report published in Times of India, the re-telecast of the popular reality how failed to rake in a decent TRP as expected. In fact, the channel has decided to replace Bigg Boss Kannada 7 with the old episodes of popular comedy show Majaa Talkies.

To recall, Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 grabbed the eyeballs after it returned with the celebrities only format featuring 18 celebrities who had participated in the show. Apart from the theme of the show, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 also came with a special surprise as the makers introduced a female voice as the Bigg Boss radio. While Shine had won the show, actor-comedian Kuri Prathap was announced as the first runner up of the show.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×