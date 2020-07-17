  1. Home
Kiccha Sudeep says he is happy to finally go on a long drive

Southern star Kiccha Sudeep finally went for a long drive and he couldn't be more happy.
Kiccha Sudeep says he is happy to finally go on a long drive
Sudeep took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself posing in front of his car on the highway.

"15th July-Was happy to finally have a long drive, hyd-blore. Thanks Ram for this pic," Sudeep wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

15th July-Was happy to finally have a long drive,,hyd-blore. Thanks Ram for this pic.

A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa) on

Last month, Sudeep reminisced about the times when family pictures were taken, amid the selfies era now.

The actor is known for his performances in films like "Sparsha", "Huchcha", "Nandhi", "Kiccha", "Swathi Muthu", "My Autograph", "No 73, Shanthi Nivasa", "Mussanjemaatu", "Veera Madakari", "Just Maath Maathalli", "Kempe Gowda" and "Eega".

He was also seen in the Hindi film "Dabangg 3" starring Salman Khan.

Sudeep will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" an action film directed by Shiva Karthik. It also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film "Kotigobba 2".

Credits :IANS

