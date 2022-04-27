Kiccha Sudeep says 'Hindi is no more a national language' as he lauds Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

Kiccha Sudeep has joined the bandwagon and heaped praises on Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which has taken the box office on fire. The Kannada film sidelining big Bollywood movies and making a mark at the box office has left many surprised. Well, on that note, Kiccha Sudeep at the trailer launch on 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever', spoke about the power and quality of regional films which is lacking in mainstream Bollywood movies.

The actor made an interesting comment that caught everyone's attention. He stated that Hindi is not a national language anymore and this statement has caught the light of the controversy. However, regional audiences are praising him too for speaking the right thing.

Kiccha Sudeep said, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Kiccha's words didn't go quite well among a few people including Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who slammed the Kannada star and expressed his views in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kicchaa Sudeep will next star in the fantasy drama, Vikrant Rona. The pan-Indian film will be out in the theatres on 28 July this year. The film features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

