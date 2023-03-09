Kiccha Sudeep says 'Pathaan has changed the dynamics'; Upendra Rao recalls working with Deepika Padukone

Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran's highly anticipated film Kabzaa is gearing up for release in just a few days. After a huge response from audiences for the trailer, the team is now interacting with media in Mumbai. The Vikrant Rona actor cited that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan changed the dynamics of the film industry.

Kichcha Sudeep spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and said, "One Pathaan has changed the dynamics and confident of people." He also further added that the Kannada industry is going through a good phase as well. "It's a good time for the Kannada film industry too, and we are enjoying the time at the moment."

The Sandalwood industry is flying as they delivered not one but four blockbuster entertainers KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, Vikrant Rona, and Charlie 777.

Upendra on working with Deepika Padukone

Upendra recalled working with Deepika Padukone for a Kannada movie in the early days and said, "I am so lucky to have acted with Deepika back in the day."

For the unversed, Upendra and Deepika Padukone worked together in 2006 on a romantic film titled Aishwarya. This Kannada film marked her debut in the film industry as an actress. The film is an official remake of Manmadhudu and was also inspired by Ghajini. Aishwarya became a huge hit back then with several box office records.



About Kabzaa

A few days ago, the trailer of Kabzaa was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi by Amitabh Bachchan. The film promises another grandeur coming from the Kannada industry as the cinematography, music, and visuals are solid. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India.

Directed by R Chandru, the pan Indian marks the second collaboration of Upendra and Sudeep after the 2016 film Mukunda Murari. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya on March 17, 2023.

The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is the music director.

