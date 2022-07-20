Kiccha Sudeep says 'there's a third person involved' behind his language debate with Ajay Devgn

Kiccha Sudeep kick-started a nationwide language debate that took the internet by storm when he said Hindi is no longer a national language. Ajay Devgn, the Bollywood celeb was the first one to take a dig at him by asking why is he dubbing his movies in Hindi and releasing them. Soon, the Twitter war between Ajay and Kichcha, became a debate of North vs South and a language row. From Ranveer Singh, and Madhavan to Akshay Kumar, many celebs opined their views on this sensational debate.

Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn's verbal spat on Twitter was the talk of the town in April. Though the controversy ended well, it sparked a national debate about Hindi imposition. Now, after many months, the Vikrant Rona actor spoke about the language debate with Ajay Devgn and accused the involvement of the third person. In an interview with Hindustan Times, He said, "Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100%, there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up."

Not revealing any name or so, he added that there was another person behind the controversy. "I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third-person’s idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that."

Months ago, Kiccha Sudeep attended an event in Bengaluru where he said that 'Hindi is no more a national language.' He also hit back at Ajay Devgn for taking a dig at him and tweeting in Hindi. He replied to the Bollywood actor's tweets and mentioned that he respects all languages but what if he typed his response in Kannada too! Soon, Ajay wrote that 'something was lost in translation,' and put an end to the controversy.