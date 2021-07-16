Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona wraps shoot of special song with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

The last song shoot of Vikrant Rona featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and lead actor Kiccha Sudeep has been completed.

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the highly admired actors in South Indian cinema who enjoys a loyal following across the states. He will be seen next in the upcoming Kannada film titled Vikrant Rona, which is one of the anticipated and awaited films of the year. The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace post lockdown. In the latest update, it has been announced that the shoot of an important song featuring Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been wrapped.

The song, which has been choreographed by popular Telugu choreographer Jani Master, wrapped today and he shared the same on social media. This special song will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and will also mark her debut in the Kannada industry. The song is said to be the main highlight of the Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona. The makers too have left no stone unturned in ensuring the track is mounted on the largest scale by erecting a grand set piece near Bengaluru.

#VikrantRona last song shoot completed Superstar @KicchaSudeep garu & @Asli_Jacqueline ji put in a lot of efforts in making it Whistles worthy ThanQ director @anupsbhandari Sir, @AJANEESHB ji, DOP #WilliamDavid ji & Art director #ShivaKumarJ for the coordination. pic.twitter.com/K4p4ScLBcy — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) July 16, 2021

Vikrant Rona will feature Sudeep playing the role of a police officer. The post-production works of the film are underway and Sudeep has completed dubbing for the Kannada version. The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages. It features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in prominent roles. The film was scheduled to release worldwide on August 19th but it can be expected to be postponed due to the pandemic.

