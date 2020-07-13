  1. Home
Kiccha Sudeep was initially offered Sanjay Dutt's role in Yash starrer KGF 2? Here's what Kannada star says

Earlier, speculations were doing rounds that Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep was offered Sanjay Dutt's role in KGF: 2. Sudeep recently during an interview clarified that he was never offered the role.
Kiccha Sudeep was initially offered Sanjay Dutt's role in Yash starrer KGF 2? Here's what Kannada star saysKiccha Sudeep was initially offered Sanjay Dutt's role in Yash starrer KGF 2? Here's what Kannada star says
KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as the new addition to the cast. Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera was released last year and it grabbed a lot of attention. Sanjay Dutt is known for his impactful negative roles and his look as Adheera has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Earlier, speculations were doing rounds that Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep was offered Dutt's role in KGF: 2. Sudeep recently during an interview clarified that he was never offered the role. 

"I was only approached with an invite to watch the film when KGF: Chapter 1 was complete," IB Times quoted the actor as saying. Sudeep further added, "I am only happy that Sanjay Dutt sir is doing the film KGF: Chapter 2, as I wouldn't have done what he is capable of." Well, Kiccha Sudeep is known for playing strong and negative roles as well and so, actor's fans really wanted to him to be a part of the film. However, it turned out to be a mere rumour. 

Sudeep, who was a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, is busy with his upcoming projects, Kotigobba 3 and Anup Bhandari's Phantom.

Meanwhile, Yash recently revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 will not release on any OTT platform as it is made for a big-screen experience. 

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020.  

