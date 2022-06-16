Kiccha Sudeep won't 'give up' on his dream to work with Kajol despite his Twitter debate with hubby Ajay Devgn

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. In the years she has worked in the industry, she has proved her mettle. She has a huge fan-following who are very loyal to her. Moreover, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actress is also quite active on social media and she always shares her updates with fans. Kiccha Sudeep is one of Sandalwood’s biggest stars who has found great success in the Kannada belt. He gears up for his next release Vikrant Rona alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is expected to have an extensive Hindi release too with Salman Khan distributing it in the north of India.

KIccha Sudeep kick-started a nationwide language debate that took the internet by storm. The language debate soon became a debate about Hindi vs South films. Ajay Devgn was one of the few Bollywood actors who put forward his stance on the ongoing discussion wherein his stance was completely opposite to that of Kiccha. After exchanging a few tweets on Twitter, both of them made peace and the entire controversy was brushed off as a misunderstanding.

KIccha Sudeep in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, talked about his dream to work with Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol although he accepted that the repercussions of the tweets would not leave him a chance to work with Kajol. In his interview, he recalled the chat he had with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, soon after the tweets went public. The Satya director appreciated the way Sudeep kept his calm and maintained his dignity as he responded to Ajay Devgn but soon after, asked him about why it seemed like there was a volcano in his head. He responded by telling him, “No sir, I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma'am. I think they just fell flat with this debate. I don't know if that's ever going to happen at all.” The Huchcha actor concluded by saying, “I will never give up on my hope of working with Kajol. I am rocksteady on that.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, while Kiccha gears up for the release of Vikrant Rona, Kajol will next be seen in The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy.

