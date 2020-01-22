Kiccha Sudeep wraps up the shoot of his upcoming film Kotigobba 3; Read details

The south film, Kotigobba 3 is helmed by Shiva Karthik. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer will feature Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the lead.

The Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Kotigobba 3. The actor shared a tweet stating that it was the last day of the shoot for Kotigobba 3. The south film, Kotigobba 3 is helmed by Shiva Karthik. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer will feature Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the lead. The south drama Kotigobba 3 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. Post the success of Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 2 the fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to the third instalment of the film.

The south megastar Kiccha Sudeep will be receiving the award for Most Promising actor for Dabangg 3 during the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival. The fans of the Kannada superstar are delighted to hear about the honour. The actor recently featured in the starrer Dabangg 3. The Kempe Gowda star Kiccha Sudeep received a lot of appreciation and praise for his portrayal of a villain in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The south superstar Kiccha Sudeep returned to Bollywood films after a long gap of time. The Bollywood megastar recently gifted south star Kiccha Sudeep a swanky car as a gesture of appreciation. The south star also shared the picture on his social media account.

Last day of #K3 today. We wrapped th shoot after months of good work and exciting shoot. Thanks to each one on set,, for giving their best. It was indeed wonderful working wth u all. Mch mch luv n hugs to each one. — Kichcha Sudeepa (KicchaSudeep) January 20, 2020

The upcoming film, Kotigobba 3 is backed by Surappa Babu. The film is reportedly shot in multiple locations around the globe. This film will mark the debut of Madonna Sebastian in Kannada film industry.

