Kiccha Sudeep's much awaited Vikrant Rona to hit the theatres in February 2022

Kiccha Sudeep will be seen next in the upcoming Kannada film titled Vikrant Rona, which is one of the anticipated and awaited films of the year. The long-awaited news about the release date of Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is finally here. The film will release in theatres on February 24, 2022.

The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The film also features Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani, Neetha Ashok, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages. Vikrant Rona was scheduled to release worldwide on August 19th but has been postponed due to the pandemic.