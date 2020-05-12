Kiccha Sudeep's workout picture is giving out major fitness inspiration to his fans; Take a look

Kiccha Sudeep shared a collage of his workout pictures and the fans can't drooling over it.

The Kannada megastar Kiccha Sudeep shared a collage of his workout pictures and the fans can't drooling over it. The Sandalwood actor who featured as the ruthless and brutal villain locking horns with Bollywood megastar in Dabangg 3. Kiccha Sudeep shared in his Instagram post that, "This isn't just about a workout, This is about what one wants. Set ur goals. Follow ur mind. Be ur own Guide. Be ur own inspiration. "Waste not the time you have.. my friend." The fans of the actor are delighted to see the latest picture which shows the actor workout very diligently.

The actor's workout photos are giving out some major fitness goals. On the work front, the south star Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in some interesting projects. The actor will be seen in Kotigobba 3. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see what this film has to offer. Kiccha Sudeep also featured in films like Pailwaan. The south star featured the lead role of a pailwaan in the film. The actor was sporting a very chiseled look. Kiccha Sudeep is making sure that he is working out like he always did amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Kiccha Sudeep's post

The fans of the actor are hoping to see the actor back on the big screen very soon. The filmmakers are now waiting to restart the production and filming work on their films. All the work on the films across the world had come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

