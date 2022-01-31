Kichcha Sudeep and wife Priya's heartfelt notes for each other make us believe true love exists; PIC

Kichcha Sudeep, the biggest star of the Sandalwood industry, completed 26 years in the industry. While fans and celebs are pouring in congratulatory wishes, his wife Priya's heartfelt note for the actor will win your heart. And Sudeep's reply to the message shows us what true love really looks like.

Sudeep’s wife Priya took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback pic of cutting a cake amid Burj Khalifa in the background. She also penned a note, which read, "The post reads, “We are immensely proud of the love and respect you have earned for yourself across the world.Many of us continue of take inspiration from your hard work,dedication and passion towards your craf . Sharing a moment of last year this day #26YearsOfSudeepism."

Soon, the doting husband replied to her cute note and penned a heartfelt message, which says, "U've walked through these 26 years, too with grace, n I can't thank u enough for all the sacrifices u've made. Thank u for being a great strength, n also for all the work related sarcasms, which helped me become better Thank u @iampriya06Luv&Hugs."

Kichcha Sudeep also took to his Twitter handle and thanked everyone for love and support throughout his 26 years of journey in the industry. Fans are trending 26YearsofSudeepism on Twitter.

Sudeep and Priya filed for divorce in 2015 after being married to each other for 14 years due to personal differences. However, in 2017, the couple reunited for the sake of their daughter Sanvi. Their decision has led to the withdrawal of the divorce petition in the family court.

Also Read: BUZZ: Makers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona refuse a whopping Rs 100 crore offer from OTT?