Kichcha Sudeep announces a BIG update about his upcoming film; Deets inside

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to announce his next in the coming days. The actor took to Twitter and shared that he will reveal details about his next on June 1st. The film will be launched on June 1st. He further also announced that the promo shoot of his upcoming will go on floors on May 22.

Kichcha Sudeep signed three films recently, which are yet to be announced and one of the films is all set to be launched in June. He took to Twitter and shared the exciting news with fans as he wrote, "Happy to announce that the promo shoot of one of the three films I'm starting Wil go on floor on the 22nd of May. June 1st will be the launch. A script n a genre that excited me and a film I'm looking forward to."

Check out Sudeep's tweet about his upcoming film here:



Kichcha Sudeep confirms three films

For the unversed, after the blockbuster hit of his recently released film Vikrant Rona, he took a break from work. He took a long break to enjoy some time with his family and cricket matches at CCL. However, last month, he confirmed that he confirmed three projects after liking the scripts.

The actor took to Twitter and shared a note, which read, "Yet, My script discussions to meetings were a part of my everyday life. Have finalized three scripts, meaning three films finalized. Preparations are goin on as all the three scripts demands huge amount of homework. The respective teams are working day and night towards it and shall make the announcements soon."



Joins politics

Sudeep is currently busy campaigning for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) during the upcoming Karnataka elections. The actor also added that he is here to campaign for CM Basavaraj Bommai and not the party. He recently also received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media. While he revealed that someone from the industry sent him the threat, no details have been announced. The investigation is underway.

