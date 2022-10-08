Kichcha Sudeep applauds Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara: To team that made me write letter
As they say, when content is good, language doesn't matter, it reaches the masses and the perfect example of this is the latest Kannada film Kantara. The Rishab Shetty's directorial was released in theaters on September 30 clashing with Ponniyin Selvan I and has managed to receive a great response from audiences and critics as well. The Kannada superstar also is awestruck with Kantara as he penned a letter to laud the team.
Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle and shared a note, which he penned to applaud the team for the film and commendable success. The letter read, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films tat are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film which left a huge impact. A simple plot,,exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived. Fantabulous performance by Rishab leaves no stone unturned. All you can do is jus sit back and wonder, how can one think of something like this. I wonder if this plot was on paper was even half as close to how it's conceived on screen. Even the Climax, on paper would have just been a notmal ending to a story. It's the vision of the director,,and the work tats gone into conceiving what he visualized tat deserves a standing Applause. Kudos to the team for having had faith is a plot like this,and a big hugg to the creative team and Rishab for making this film which such intensity and depth."
A few days ago, Prabhas also took to his Instagram and heaped praises on the film as he wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!". Kantara has slowly and steadily become a talking point among the cine-goers across the nation.
Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film has been performing tremendously well in all the different regions through the aid of English subtitles. The film is now set to premiere in Hindi. The Hindi teaser will be unveiled on October 9. Kantara had an excellent first week at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 25 crores approx.
Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Homable Films.