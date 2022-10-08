Kichcha Sudeep applauds Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara: To team that made me write letter

As they say, when content is good, language doesn't matter, it reaches the masses and the perfect example of this is the latest Kannada film Kantara. The Rishab Shetty's directorial was released in theaters on September 30 clashing with Ponniyin Selvan I and has managed to receive a great response from audiences and critics as well. The Kannada superstar also is awestruck with Kantara as he penned a letter to laud the team.

Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle and shared a note, which he penned to applaud the team for the film and commendable success. The letter read, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films tat are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film which left a huge impact. A simple plot,,exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived. Fantabulous performance by Rishab leaves no stone unturned. All you can do is jus sit back and wonder, how can one think of something like this. I wonder if this plot was on paper was even half as close to how it's conceived on screen. Even the Climax, on paper would have just been a notmal ending to a story. It's the vision of the director,,and the work tats gone into conceiving what he visualized tat deserves a standing Applause. Kudos to the team for having had faith is a plot like this,and a big hugg to the creative team and Rishab for making this film which such intensity and depth."

