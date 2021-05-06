Kichcha Sudeep approached to play a key role in Shankar’s next pan Indian film with Ram Charan?

The project will be Dil Raju’s 50th film as a producer and it is touted to be one of the biggest Indian films to the date with a release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

We all know by now that ace director Shankar’s next film will have Ram Charan as the lead actor and it will be a pan Indian film. The makers announced in February about the collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. Chiranjeevi too took to his Twitter space and wished them all the best. While we are waiting for the makers to announce more updates about the film, several reports are doing the rounds about the film’s cast and crew.

As per a recent report in Cinema Express, the makers have approached Kichcha Sudeep to play a key role in the film. The report added that Shankar approached Kichcha and narrated him the script. However, the Vikrant Rona actor has still not taken a decision on it. The yet to be titled film will be bankrolled by famous producers Dil Raju and Shirish, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The project will be Dil Raju’s 50th film as a producer and it is touted to be one of the biggest Indian films to the date with a release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The yet to be titled project is expected to be an action-packed film with Shankar’s unique style of story-telling. It is expected that Ram Charan will be seen in a never before avatar. On the professional front, Sudeep will be seen in the upcoming film titled Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.

Credits :Cinema Express

