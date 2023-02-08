Kichcha Sudeep calls Kajol his 'favourite actress', wishes to work post language controversy with Ajay Devgn

Kichcha Sudeep expressed to work with his favourite actress Kajol and said he can't have her husband hate him. When the Kannada star was questioned about the national debate controversy with Ajay Devgn, he stated that the chapter is closed and it was just a matter of perspective. In an interview with CNN- News18, he added, "I'm looking forward to working with Kajol so I can't have her husband (Ajay Devgn) hate me. It's not a conflict, it's a hope. Imagine Kajol is working with me and Ajay is on a video call staring at me all the time. I don't want that to happen. Ajay Devgn is my favourite actor right now."

Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn caught headlines last year for their language debate which created a huge controversy. The duo got into a verbal spat over the South vs Hindi language debate but later buried the hatchet. Now, in a recent interview, the actor yet again opened up about the incident with Ajay Devgn and expressed his desire to work with Kajol.

"We were all okay. By the end of the day, we are not holding any swords and fighting and killing each other. It's a matter of a debate and it happened in public. So it was not for wars. What happened there, ended there and in a very sweet way. In a language which all of us could understand, English. So it's okay. If we meet, we will probably have a drink together," when he was asked if he ever met or interacted with Ajay after the Twitter spat.

When the interviewer further prodded Kiccha if he would have dialled Ajay and clarified, the Vikrant Rona actor said, "I don't have his phone number. If you have then we can talk." And then he added, "Actually, I am more interested in getting Kajol's number. If that works, then it works for me."

About Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn's language debate

In May 2022, Kiccha Sudeep kickstarted a nationwide language debate that took the internet by storm when he said Hindi is no longer a national language. Ajay Devgn, the Bollywood celeb was the first one to take a dig at him by asking why is he dubbing his movies in Hindi and releasing them. Soon, the Twitter war between Ajay and Kiccha became a debate of North Vs South and language debate. From Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan to Akshay Kumar, many celebs opined their views on the sensational debate.