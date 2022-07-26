Kichcha Sudeep on collaboration of different movie industries: It is beautiful to exchange ideas

Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan are 2 of the the most loved and adored actors of India. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Monday, graced the promotional event of Vikrant Rona in Mumbai. Salman, who had earlier taken the initiative to present the Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer, found it necessary to be present for the Hindi trailer launch event. At the event, the Salman and Kichcha were asked to share their thoughts regarding the South vs North films debate.

A journalist asked Kichcha Sudeep about the trend of south films doing well at the Hindi box office. The jounralist also asked whether the actor feels his film Vikrant Rona too would manage to break records. To this he answered, “I hope it is that way. I don’t want to say much. I also don’t want to generalise all that. There are several films that are made in the south, and not every movie does well. We cannot call it domination. There are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films, if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain the industry for so many years? It’s like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records? It doesn’t work that way. At the end of the day, there are lots of films being made, some work, some don’t.”



Salman Khan said, “We all try to make the best film. We want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s no formula to it.”

Both Salman and Kichcha agreed there was cross pollination between all movie industries in India. Kichcha said, “We collaborate on Hindi films. Sir (Salman) is now supporting our film. Why would she (Jacqueline Fernandez) come and do our film (Vikrant Rona)? Why would we call her? We can be ‘south south’. None of us are working that way. Right now sir (Salman) is doing a prime role in Hyderabad. He’s going (for shoot) and coming back. Why would he do that? All of us are secure. It’s a beautiful thing to exchange ideas, collaborate. I think it’s a beautiful atmosphere that we have, which you may not see”



Salman Khan accepted that he worked in south films and said, “This has always been there. For some reason, it had stopped. I have worked with a lot of talent from the South. I have worked with him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, Prabhudheva, a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky (Venkatesh) now, who started with Anari. There was even Kamal Haasan. All the south people have worked here and given big hits.”

Both actors were convinced about how every movie industry co-exists. Salman Khan will be seen in Bhaijaan, Tiger 3 and No Entry Mein Entry as his immediate 3 releases, apart from cameo appearances in Godfather and Pathaan. The Kotigobba actor gears up for his film Vikrant Rona, which releases all over the world on 28th July, 2022.

