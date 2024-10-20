Kichcha Sudeep crying inconsolably as he pays last respects to mother Saroja Sanjeev is heartbreaking

Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passed away during the wee hours of the day at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to an India Today report, she succumbed to her age-related ailments at the age of 86. Now, several people are arriving at the actor's residence in the city to pay their last respects.

Several photos and videos from outside Kichcha Sudeep's house are going viral on social media. However, one particular picture has been garnering attention as it shows the actor crying inconsolably near his mother's glass casket.

The actor could not hold back his emotions and broke down in tears while hugging former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai.