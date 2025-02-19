Kichcha Sudeep drops MAJOR update on his long-delayed action entertainer Billa Ranga Baasha: 'BRB hits floor from...'

Kichcha Sudeep is currently on cloud nine as his film Max has received positive reviews in both theaters and on OTT. Now, the actor is preparing to begin shooting for his long-delayed film Billa Ranga Baasha. Recently, he took to his social media handle, X, to share a major update on the film, which is directed by Vikrant Rona fame Anup Bhandari.

Kichcha Sudeep wrote, "And yea...#BRB hits floor from March 2nd week." Shortly after his post, fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. One social media user expressed frustration over the film's delay, writing, "2025 or 2026? You are quite excited to give updates about CCL rather than promoting your films or posting about your films."

Another user pointed out the shifting timelines, commenting, "Dec to Feb, Feb to March. Now it’s March 2nd week." Meanwhile, some fans showed their support, with one writing, "The ground-level hype for BRB is unimaginable."

Take a look at the post below:

The film was first announced in 2018, and after years of delay, it finally seemed to be moving forward with production. The title logo and video hinted at the progress of the film last year.

To mark the Kannada superstar’s birthday, the makers of BRB shared a video on social media. The film is a futuristic drama set in 2209 AD and aims at a pan-India release on a grand scale.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote on X, "#BRBMovie Joining hands with @KicchaSudeep sir & The Makers of Hanuman @primeshowtweets, to bring to you ‘A Tale From The Future’. Unveiling the Official Title Logo and Concept video on Baadshah’s Birthday. #BillaRangaBaasha - First Blood."

Take a look at the post below:

Billa Ranga Baasha appears to be a dystopian drama where famous landmarks look abandoned and damaged. The concept video gives fans plenty to analyze while awaiting more details from the makers. The visuals feature the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower, but neither resembles their present-day appearance. More details about the film are still under wraps.