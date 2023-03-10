Kichcha Sudeep enjoys a fun-filled evening with cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw and others; PIC

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. Apart from acting, if there's anything that truly interests Sudeep, then it definitely has to be cricket. He loves cricket and is also very close to many Indian cricketers. Recently, the actor also spent a fun-filled evening with some Indian cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, and others.

Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter and shared a collage pic with cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma and others. According to reports, they enjoyed a fun evening in Bengaluru. The Vikrant Rona actor is seen in a casual look with a white hoodie and jeans.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Kichcha Sudeep wrote, "Lovely evening." The pic is currently going viral on the internet.

Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep pic with Indian cricketers here:

This is not the first time Sudeep has shared a photo with cricketers. On February 6, he shared a picture collage with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. He captioned the picture, “What a splendid and perfect night. Best wishes my brotherman for the forthcoming IPL."

Kichcha Sudeep is currently playing in the Celebrity Cricket League, where celebs from different industries gather to play cricket. As per reports, he is the captain of Karnataka Bulldozers.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Kabzaa with Upendra. The actor is playing the role of antagonist in the film. He revealed recently that he does negative roles for emotional reasons.

Directed by R Chandru, the upcoming Kannada film is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Oriya and others. Kabzaa is scheduled to release worldwide on March 17, on the occasion of late power star Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday.