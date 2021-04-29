Kichcha Sudeep is feeling better now and looking forward to Bigg Boss Kannada 8: 'Thank you for the prayers'

Sudeep was asked to take complete rest following his health issues. Kichcha Sudeep's fans also left no stone unturned and visited temples for his speedy recovery.

Kannada superstar and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep recently took to social media and revealed that he has been keeping unwell. Following his health issues, the actor was asked to take complete rest by his doctor. Now a week after, Sudeep has shared an update about his health. Taking to Twitter, the Kannada actor wrote, "Thanks for the prayers and wshs,,I'm better now n looking forward to attend BB this week. Many thanks to Dr.Venkatesh n Dr.Vinay for having taken so mch care. Received many videos frm temples where prayers were being offered fo my health. I can only say "luv you all".

Earlier, expressing his disappointment on missing the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada show, the actor had tweeted, "Wil b missing this weekend episodes of BB. A bit more rest needed bfr I can manage hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It's a difficult decision to make n I thank @ColorsKannada for canceling shoot n makin it easier. Mch luv to all you frnzz fo ur prayers Folded hands." Kichcha Sudeep's fans left no stone unturned and visited temples for his speedy recovery.

Take a look at his latest tweet:

Thanks for the prayers and wshs,,I'm better now n looking forward to attend BB this week. Many thanks to Dr.Venkatesh n Dr.Vinay for having taken so mch care. Received many videos frm temples where prayers were being offered fo my health. I can only say "luv you all"

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 29, 2021

On the professional front, Sudeep will be seen in the upcoming film titled Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles. The Pan-India project is bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India.

The makers had released the first look poster of the film at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. In February, sharing the video from the film's title poster launch event, Sudeep wrote, "Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona's sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa."

