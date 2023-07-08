Kichcha Sudeep files defamation case against producer MN Kumar; Seeks Rs 10 crores and apology

Kichcha Sudeep has sent a legal notice to producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh for making public remarks against him. The producer claimed that the Kannada actor took remuneration and agreed to do a film with him but failed to allot dates till now. Well, he has now filed a defamation case against the producer.

According to reports by Bangalore Times, Kichcha Sudeep has filed a case against producer MN Kumar and MN Suresh for making such claims about him. The Vikrant Rona actor also asked for an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crores for making defamatory remarks against him. On the other hand, the producer has taken this issue to the South Indian Film Chamber.

Producer MN Kumar accused Kichcha Sudeep of evading him after taking remuneration to do a film

MN Kumar and Sudeep previously worked four times. The producer bankrolled the actor's several films including Ranga (S.S.L.C), Kashi From Village, Maanikya, and Mukunda Murari, and has also distributed films such as Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, and many others.

About Kichcha Sudeep and MN Kumar's controversy

On July 4, Producer MN Kumar accused the actor of allegedly 'evading him after taking remuneration for a film. The producer claimed that they agreed mutually to do a film eight years ago and has failed to allot him dates till now. He also said that the actor assured to begin work on his film after Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona but has been unreachable. MN Kumar also made allegations that he tried to reach Sudeep many times but has received no response.

MN Kumar quoted saying to Bangalore Times that he registered Muttatti Satyaraju as the title for the alleged film and director Nanda Kishore was on board as director as well. In a recent press conference, Kumar also stated that he will do dharna if the situation is not resolved in two days.

He reportedly quoted saying as per OTT play, "Whatever that's been done to me, should not happen to someone else. I plead with you to fix this matter. A lot of pain and insult has been caused to me. If the issue isn't fixed in the next two days, I am willing to picket outside his house or at his shooting spot."



Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep announced his next with director Vijay Kartikeya. Tentatively titled Kichcha46, the untitled film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.



