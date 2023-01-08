Kichcha Sudeep holds daughter Sanvi’s hand as they get spotted at the airport; Watch VIDEO

Kichcha Sudeep , the renowned Kannada star, is currently on a high with the success of his latest outing Vikrant Rona . The versatile actor, who is yet to announce his next outing as a leading man, is reportedly enjoying a much-deserving break with his family before getting busy with his professional commitments. When it comes to his personal life, Sudeep is married to Priya, and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Sanvi. Recently, the actor and his daughter were spotted together by the paparazzi, at the airport.

Recently, the Bigg Boss Kannada host was spotted at the airport, along with his daughter Sanvi and a few other family members. Kichcha Sudeep, who has always been a protective father to his only daughter, is seen holding her hands as they walked inside the airport. In the video which is recorded at the airport, Sudeep looks dashing in a black polo t-shirt and a pair of navy blue denim trousers. The Vikrant Rona star completed his look with a pair of statement blue eyeglasses, and white sneakers. Sanvi, on the other hand, is seen in a white ethnic kurta and a pair of matching trousers.

Kichcha Sudeep's personal life

The talented actor met Priya Radhakrishna, who was working in an airline company and later in a bank, in Bengaluru in 2000. The couple dated for a brief time and tied the knot in 2001 in an intimate, traditional ceremony that was attended by their family members and close friends. Priya retired from her profession to focus on their family life, and the couple welcomed their first and only child, Sanvi in 2004. Kichcha Sudeep and Priya split in 2015 owing to some undisclosed issues, but soon reconciled and started afresh.

Sudeep's work front

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, the action thriller helmed by Anup Bhandari which hit the theatres in July 2022. The movie, which earned mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, however, emerged as a major commercial success. As per the reports, the Sudeep starrer has emerged as the third highest-grossing Kannada film in history.

The actor, who is yet to announce his next film as a leading man, will be making a special appearance in the upcoming Upendra starrer, Kabzaa. If the reports are to be believed, Kichcha Sudeep is making an extended cameo appearance in the film as Bhargav Bakshi in the pan-Indian project. Sudeep is also set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada's upcoming season, which is set to have a grand launch very soon.