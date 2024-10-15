Kichcha Sudeep-led Bigg Boss Kannada lands in legal trouble following its 'Heaven and Hell' task; here's why

In a shocking turn of events, the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 makers have landed in legal trouble. According to a report by India Today, the show's makers received a police notice on October 14, 2024, addressing a violation of female contestants' privacy. The Kumbalgodu Police issued the notice after a complaint from the Karnataka State Commission for Women raised concerns over a controversial task on the show.

As part of the task called Heaven and Hell in the show, the contestants were divided into different sections, with some placed in a prison-like setting. The Women's Commission filed a complaint addressing the potential violation of the privacy of especially the female contestants in a multi-camera environment. Further, the India Today report suggests that the task flagged concerns regarding improper facilities, including lack of sanitation and food.

After the complaint was registered, the Kumbalgodu Police urged the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada to appear for an inquiry. Besides, the police have asked them to share unedited raw footage and audio from the episode featuring the controversial task. Moreover, the makers of the Kichcha Sudeep-led show were warned that if they failed to comply with the investigation, then they could land in serious legal repercussions.

According to reports, the police have recorded statements from five female contestants who were placed in prison-like settings. However, India Today claims that their sources confirmed the female contestants dismissed any violation of human rights, stating that everything was conducted with their consent.

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have yet to release an official statement regarding the issue. In the meantime, they have removed the "Heaven and Hell" element from the task and instructed the contestants to resume their usual way of living inside the Bigg Boss house.

The incident surrounding the controversial task has sparked widespread debate among viewers, with audiences questioning the ethical boundaries of reality shows. The task's conditions and the treatment of contestants, particularly women, have come under considerable public scrutiny on social media.

