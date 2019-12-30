Kichcha Sudeep NOT to be featured in STR’s Maanaadu; Deets inside!

Actor Kichcha Sudeep too to Twitter and denied rumours that claimed that he would be seen in STR's Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

While rumor mills are ablaze about Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep’s role in STR’s Maanaadu, the actor took to Twitter and cleared the air saying that he has not been roped in the movie. Meanwhile, new reports claim that actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of main antagonist in the movie. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanada is set to go on floors on January 20, 2020. After Simbu aka STR had issues with the producer, the film was initially dropped out. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and announced that the film will go on floors as planned. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the female lead.

Suresh Kamatchi is producing the film under the banner V House Productions. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandradekar will be seen playing important roles in the film. An official confirmation regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.

Kichcha Sudeep, meanwhile, is currently hosting the 7th season of Kannada reality show. He was last seen in big budget movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought during the first war of Independence against British rule, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama. The film had Chiranjeevi, Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

Read More