Kichcha Sudeep OPENS up on completing 25 years in showbiz; Says ‘Nothing was easy’

From being an actor to host and setting his foot in Hindi film industry, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is currently doing great in his professional space. Sudeep is over the moon as he has completed 24 years in the film industry and 2020 marks his 25th year. He has set a career milestone and fans have been showering the actor with best wishes on social media. Sharing a beautiful video of him talking about his journey in the industry, Sudeep tweeted, “Many thanks to all u wonderful ppl n my film fraternity for this wonderful 24years in cinema and for this 25th year.”

Talking about his long journey, which was not an easy one, the Bigg Boss Kannada host said, “The journey has seen me face both bouquets and brickbats and nothing was easy or came as I willed. I’ve had to work for it and now, when I see fans celebrate and dance in front of the screen for my films, I am filled with gratitude. My only wish has been to do varied roles in different avatars to entertain you.”

In his candid conversation, Kichcha Sudeep also said that he did run behind the box office numbers but today, the only thing that matters to him is love from his fans and well-wishers. “By the end of my journey, I don’t want to be the most successful person, but the one who is the most admired,” Sudeep said.

