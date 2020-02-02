Kichcha Sudeep OPENS up on completing 25 years in showbiz; Says ‘Nothing was easy’
From being an actor to host and setting his foot in Hindi film industry, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is currently doing great in his professional space. Sudeep is over the moon as he has completed 24 years in the film industry and 2020 marks his 25th year. He has set a career milestone and fans have been showering the actor with best wishes on social media. Sharing a beautiful video of him talking about his journey in the industry, Sudeep tweeted, “Many thanks to all u wonderful ppl n my film fraternity for this wonderful 24years in cinema and for this 25th year.”
Many thanks to all u wonderful ppl n my film fraternity for this wonderful 24years in cinema and for this 25th year.
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2020
In his candid conversation, Kichcha Sudeep also said that he did run behind the box office numbers but today, the only thing that matters to him is love from his fans and well-wishers. “By the end of my journey, I don’t want to be the most successful person, but the one who is the most admired,” Sudeep said.
