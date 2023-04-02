Kichcha Sudeep pens a strong note on taking a break after Vikrant Rona; Breaks silence on #Kiccha46

Kichcha Sudeep's next and 46th outing after Vikrant Rona is currently the talk of the town among moviegoers and in the industry. Speculations have been doing rounds that he will be teaming up with directors like Anup Bhandari and Venkat Prabhu but nothing has been confirmed yet. Amidst all the speculations about #Kiccha46, the Kannada star has released a statement on Twitter.

"A big hello to all my friends .. understand those tweets and memes etc, towards "Kichcha46" (the way u all have called it). It makes me feel special and Loved. Thank u...Hence decided to give this small clarification," Sudeep wrote in a long letter.

He further mentioned taking a break after Vikrant Rona and also, due to his busy schedule for Bigg Boss Kannada. "I took a break and this is my first break ever. I needed this break after VikrantRona, which was very tedious and strenuous amidst a severe covid time, and also the long schedule of BigBoss(OTT plus Tv). And the best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I'm happy in that zone. I was happy spending time wth KCC and with KB. I surely can say that it was a good break and a time well spent," read his statement.

Sudeep also confirmed that he has locked 3 films and that preparations for the same have begun.

"Yet, My script discussions to meetings were a part of my every day life. Have finalized three scripts, meaning three films finalized. Preparations are goin on as all the three scripts demands huge amount of homework. The respective teams are working day and night towards it and shall make the announcements soon."

