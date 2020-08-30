Kichcha Sudeep pens a heartwarming note as he wishes his mom on her birthday; Shares a beautiful photo

Today, on his mother's birthday, the Bollywood and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep penned a touching note and mentioned about how she believed in him while many were giving upon him.

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the biggest actors in the Kannada film industry. Sudeep began his film career with film Thayavva in 1997 and since then, has managed to steal hearts of the audience with his powerful on-screen personality. Well, today on his mother's birthday, the Bollywood and Kannada star penned a touching note and mentioned about how she believed in him while many were giving upon him. Fans have been showering the mother-son duo with lots of love and blessings on Twitter.

Sudeep took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note on his mother's birthday. The proud son also shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me. I remember tat happy feeling u'd have when I would win a prize n get bk frm school. I see the same happiness in u till date,, may it b jus a small post about me. Happy bday amma.. praying for many more of ur years wth us."

Take a look below:

U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me. I remember tat happy feeling u'd have when I would win a prize n get bk frm school. I see the same happiness in u till date,, may it b jus a small post about me.

Happy bday amma.. praying for many more of ur years wth us pic.twitter.com/HbGDn2gLm9 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 30, 2020

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep has four Kannada films in his kitty- Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi.

Kotigobba 3 an action film directed by Shiva Karthik. It also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Sunday appreciation post about a paralysed dog is touching & will leave you inspired

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×