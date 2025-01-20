Kichcha Sudeep pens note ahead of his last stint as host for Bigg Boss Kannada 11 finale: ‘Have handled it to my best’

Kichcha Sudeep is a huge star in Sandalwood, but he earned a separate fan base for his stint as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. His unique style and aura before the contestants have impressed scores of audiences. It was recently that the actor announced his decision to step down from the position beyond the current season.

And now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor penned a candid note, where he expressed his feelings before his last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 finale aired on television.

The actor mentioned how much he has enjoyed being a part of such a well-received show for the last ten seasons. Kichcha mentioned that the upcoming finale episode of the current season would mark his last as host of BB Kannada.

He expressed, “BB is smthn I have enjoyed from past 11 seasons. Thank u all for all the love you have shown. Coming finale is my last as a host, and I hope to entertain u all to my best.It's an unforgettable journey, I'm glad to have handled it to my best. Thank you, @ColorsKannada, for this opportunity. Much luv and respect to all. Love, K.”

For the uninformed, news of Kichcha leaving BB Kannada came as a surprise to many. While the actor hasn’t specifically revealed the reason behind taking such a decision, he once referred to some inside agendas responsible for the same during an interview with The Hindu.

Moreover, the Max star had highlighted how, even after so many seasons, BB Kannada has failed to generate the same kind of respect that the other language formats of the same show have gotten.

Kichcha Sudeep had highlighted that there was also some kind of exhaustion at his end, and he felt it was best to announce such a move at the right time.

