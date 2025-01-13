Kichcha Sudeep plans to retire from acting soon? Max star talks about ‘heroes becoming a bore in the end’

Kichcha Sudeep delivered a smashing performance after a hiatus with his Christmas release, Max. The film has done phenomenally well at the box office and has even earned a major response from fans and critics alike. The true-blue masala entertainer has been liked by everyone across all age groups.

Recently, the actor sat down for an interview on a podcast show with Raghavendra Chitravani, where he retrospected that he will end up retiring sometime soon from acting. However, the Kannada star highlighted that it does not necessarily mean that he has gotten tired of the craft.

Expressing how everyone has a shelf life, Kichcha said, “Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. As a hero, I’ve never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn’t want to sit around waiting for someone else.”

Moving on in the conversation, the actor highlighted that retirement is still uncertain for him, and the fact that he has been rejecting projects quite frequently is proof of the same.

Kichcha mentioned that he rejects scripts not because they are bad but because he does not want to do them at a specific time. He said, “The ones I give up on are not bad; it’s about what I want to do at this point of time.”

Towards the end of the interview, the Max actor assured that by retirement, it does not mean he would completely walk away from the film fraternity. However, it would be either the direction or production of films that he aspires to take up next, expressing how he feels saturated with doing hero roles and protagonists lately.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep has recently announced stepping down as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada from its forthcoming seasons beyond the current one. He has been associated with the same for the past 10 seasons already.

