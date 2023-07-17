Kichcha Sudeep reacts to cheating allegations by producers MN Kumar and Rehman for first time

Kichcha Sudeep has been in the news for allegedly cheating producers. MN Kumar and Rehman have accused him of taking money and not doing a film. In a counterattack, the actor also filed a defamation case against MN Kumar as well. Now, for the first time, he reacted to the allegations and said the truth will come out soon.

Sudeep appeared at the court in Bengaluru related to the defamation case. He spoke to the media outside the court and said there's no better place than the court to decide the matter. The Vikrant Rona actor added, "I couldn't have survived in the industry for such a long period of time if I had committed mistakes. It becomes a contempt of court if I speak about the entire issue, let the court decide."

Sudeep reacted to Huccha Rehman's allegations and said, "I can't answer to every allegation. If needed I will once conomy again approach the court separately."

MN Kumar and Rehman's accusations on Sudeep

A few days ago, Producer MN Kumar accused Kichcha Sudeep of evading him after accepting remuneration for agreeing to do a film. The producer claimed that they agreed mutually to do a film eight years ago and has failed to allot him dates till now. The actor filed a defamation case against him and also asked for an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crores.

Producer Rehman, who bankrolled hit movies of actor like Yajamana and Huccha, "I am not complaining against Sudeep who is the star actor in Sandalwood. The only thing is the way he conducted is wrong. Post the success of the Huccha movie, I invested about 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada by having Sudeep in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not become reality because of several reasons and Rs 5 lakh was paid as advance for a movie, out of which I got only 1.80 lakh. I asked to return the same money which I did not get back. I request him to return the money as I am in financial crisis now."

