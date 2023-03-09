Kichcha Sudeep recalls being beaten by a fly in SS Rajamouli's Eega and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Kichcha Sudeep is playing an antagonist role for the upcoming pan-Indian film Kabzaa starring Upendra in the lead role. The actor is not new to playing villain roles as he previously delivered many stellar performances. Now, while promoting Kabzaa in Mumbai, Sudeep opened up about doing negative roles and said he does them for emotional reasons.

Kichcha Sudeep opened up about doing negative roles in films and said, "I have done negative roles for emotional reasons. Salman Khan called me for Dabangg, Rajamouli sir for Eega and now Chandru for Kabza. At times I wonder that I played in extremes - beaten by a fly in Eega and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. When people feel your presence will make a difference to the story, you do it to bring happiness. Today is the time of collaborations and not just about the hero or villain."

Kichcha Sudeep's negative performances are highly appreciated by the audience. And this is the third time he is playing the antagonist and movie buffs can't wait to watch him.



About Kabzaa

Kabzaa will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023, on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya. The trailer, which was released recently by Amitabh Bachchan, revealed that the historical picture covers the growth of criminals in India from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Directed by R Chandru, Shriya Saran is the female lead. It boasts a star-studded cast including Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is the music director. The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, the action thriller helmed by Anup Bhandari which hit the theatres in July 2022. The movie, which earned mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, however, emerged as a major commercial success. As per the reports, the Sudeep starrer has emerged as the third highest-grossing Kannada film in history.