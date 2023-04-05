Kichcha Sudeep receives a threat letter to leak his private videos on social media; Actor REACTS

Kichcha Sudeep reportedly received a threat letter to leak his private videos. The letter was received by his managed and a case has been filed with the police. It has also been revealed that the letter contained derogatory language against Sudeep. The Vikrant Rona actor reacted to threat letter and said he knows someone from the industry sent him.

According to the police, Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju. received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media. After the letter was brought to the notice of Sudeep, he filed an FIR at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. However, now the case has been transferred to Central Crime Branch.

Bangalore city commissioner Pratap Reddy ordered a probe for the investigation of the threat letter to the Central Crime Branch. The investigation is underway and details will be revealed soon. On the other hand, Sudeep has said that he knows who sent him the threat letter and also alleged that it is someone from the industry, although he didn't reveal any name.

Kichcha Sudeep claims someone from industry sent him the threat letter

Reacting to the threat letter, Sudeep said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

Meanwhile, he received the threat letter amid the news of him joining politics ahead of Karnataka elections. It is reportedly said that he will be joining Narendra Modi's BJP party very soon.



Upcoming films

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in pan Indian film Vikrant Rona, which became a massive hit at the box office. After this, he has not yet announced his next. He took a long break to enjoy some time with his family and cricket matches at CCL.

The actor has also informed that he locked three scripts for upcoming movies. The preparations for underway and assured fans that announcements would be made soon. He didn't reveal any further details about the films.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to join politics ahead of Karnataka elections?