Kichcha Sudeep reminisces debut movie My Autograph, 17 years as director; Pens a heartfelt note

Marking the special occasion of 17 years of his directorial debut, Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter and shared a few posters of My Autograph movie as he penned a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, "17 years of me trying out my hands as a director.It's always been a great feeling to be on a maker's chair. I thank every actor, technician, production team, support staff, and everyone on set who stood by me."

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most popular celebrities in the Kannada film industry. He is not just an actor, but also a director and producer as well. Today, is a special day for Sudeep, as exactly 17 years ago, he made his debut as director and delivered the blockbuster film My Autograph.

Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep's post on his directorial debut film:



About Sudeep's directorial debut

My Autograph was directed, produced, and enacted by Sudeep. Along with him, this film starred Meena, Sridevika, Deepu, and Rashmi Kulkarni. The film revolves around Shankar, who travels to his village to invite his friends to his wedding and reflects back on the years he spent in his village. This film was also remade in Tamil and Telugu.

Upcoming films

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, the action thriller helmed by Anup Bhandari which hit the theatres in July 2022. The movie, which earned mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, however, emerged as a major commercial success. As per the reports, the Sudeep starrer has emerged as the third highest-grossing Kannada film in history.

Sudeep has teamed up with Upendra for an upcoming pan Indian film Kabzaa. If the reports are to be believed, Kichcha Sudeep is making an extended cameo appearance in the film as Bhargav Bakshi in the pan-Indian project.

Prior to Kabzaa, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep joined forces for the 2016 film Mukunda Murari. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya.

