Kichcha Sudeep shares stunning PICS with Jacqueline Fernandez & gives us a glimpse from their song shoot

Kichcha Sudeep, one of the highly admired actors in the Kannada film industry recently shot a special song with Jacqueline Fernandez for his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona. The song, which has been choreographed by popular Telugu choreographer Jani Master, was wrapped up yesterday and Sudeep has shared a few BTS photos with Jacqueline from the sets. The actor took to Twitter and also gave us a glimpse from their song shoot. He wrote, "Two of my favs frm the photo shoot..@Asli_Jacqueline. Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm ,, n the hook step looks supaaaa. #shivu 's set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss For their passion."

Director Anup Bhandari also shared a photo with Jacqueline from the sets and revealed that the first look poster will be out soon. Sharing the photo, Anup wrote, "Jacqueline Fernandez! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - “Swalpa Jopana” ?? @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona ShaliniArtss #JackManju (sic)."

Two of my favs frm the photo shoot..@Asli_Jacqueline . Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm ,, n the hook step looks supaaaa.#shivu 's set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss

For their passion.

pic.twitter.com/23cVg7oEj2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 18, 2021

ಚಂದನವನಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ @Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - “Swalpa Jopana” @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona pic.twitter.com/tRn2mOOTDU — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) July 17, 2021

The song is said to be the main highlight of the Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona. The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages and it also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in prominent roles. Vikrant Rona is scheduled for worldwide release on August 19th. However, there are chances that makers might either push the release date or go direct OTT way given the current situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. There is no official word regarding the same by the makers.

