Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona's release date to be out on 2nd April

The fans await Kichcha Sudeep’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Vikrant Rona. The makers have informed that the release date for the mystery thriller will be out on 2nd April. This Anup Bhandari directorial is unquestionably one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Last year on the actor's birthday the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the project. The clip released on 2 September increased the curiosity for the film multi-fold. The spine-chilling video featured the entry of Vikrant Rona, the Lord of the Dark striking fear into the hearts of his enemies.

Check out the announcement below:

Everything about Vikrant Rona, from its title launch on The Burj Khalifa to its release in over 50 countries has made the right noise with the movie buffs.

Produced by Shalini Jack Manju in association with Alankar Pandian, the venture has Kichcha Sudeep as the protagonist alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. This will be the first film of Neetha Ashok as an actor.

This Pan world movie will be out in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will further be dubbed in some foreign languages like Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Now getting to the film's technical crew, William David is part of the project as the cinematographer, while Ashik Kusugolli is the editor. The flick will include background scores and songs composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

With the kind of hype, the movie has already managed to generate, the expectation from the movie is off the roof.

