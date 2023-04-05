Kichcha Sudeep to campaign for BJP, 4 statements by the actor about his political entry to Karnataka election

Ever since morning, Kichcha Sudeep has been in the news for reports of his political entry. It has been reported that the actor will be joining Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka elections. Now, the actor addressed the rumours in a press conference and cleared the air about him contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Here are the three statements by Kichcha Sudeep about his political entry at the recent press conference

Will not contest in elections

The Vikrant Rona clarified that he won't be contesting in the upcoming elections. The actor said, "I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections." Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the Scheduled Tribes.

Sudeep says BJP supported him in hard times

The actor, making the announcement today, said that the ruling party had supported him in hard times. "BJP supported me in hard times. I will support them now," he said.

BJP wants Kichcha to join the elections but he is not seeking for ticket

While there have been reports that BJP offered him a ticket, Sudeep denied it and said neither seeking a ticket for his close aide and manager Manju. The actor is only going to support the BJP party during the elections. However, the members of the BJP want the actor to join and contest in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Karnataka Transport Minister B Siramulu said that the BJP will benefit from the induction of the actor. "Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader, along with a popular actor. He is a very big artist in the whole country. His support to BJP will be of great benefit to our party".

BJP sources also earlier revealed that Sudeep was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. The actor, however, said that he has “thought of a few things" that he will reveal during the scheduled media interaction along with the Karnataka chief minister. The actor is expected to speak again in presence of BJP members in the next press conference.

Sudeep speaks about BJP's ideology

"I totally respect certain decisions Mr. Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today...," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP.

Kichcha Sudeep said he decided to campaign for BJP in the Karnataka elections for Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. He added, “I call Basavaraj Bommai my uncle so I’ll support him in a personal capacity. I have arrived to declare that I’m with him. I will campaign for him & other candidates recommended by him.”

Sudeep receives threat letter

Meanwhile, amid the report of joining politics, Kichcha Sudeep received a threatening letter from an unknown to leak his private videos on social media. The letter was received by his manager and reportedly contained derogatory language against Sudeep.

Sudeep has said that he knows who sent him the threat letter and also alleged that it is someone from the industry, although he didn't reveal any name. FIR has been filed regarding the letter threat and has been transferred to Central Crime Branch for investigation.



Upcoming films

Coming to his work terms in movies, the actor is yet to officially announce his next after-blockbuster hit Vikrant Rona. He has taken a long break to spend some time. However, the actor recently confirmed that he has locked three scripts for his upcoming films.

