Kichcha Sudeep to join SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi after Eega and Baahubali collaborations: Report

With the buzz around the casting and filming for director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, Varanasi, at an all-time high, a new update seems to be coming our way. On February 18, it was noted that actor Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play a key role in the film. The makers are yet to confirm whether the reports are true.

Kichcha Sudeep reported to join Varanasi

Amid a lot of speculations surrounding the cast of Varanasi, a new report by India Today claims that actor Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play an important role. If it comes true, it would be the third collaboration between the star and the filmmaker, following their joint work briefly on Eega and then on Baahubali: The Beginning. Though his previous appearances were brief, his impact was notable, making this a high possibility.

The actor himself spoke about taking on memorable roles rather than large ones, especially when he looks at cameos in his filmography. An official confirmation is awaited on Kichcha Sudeep’s possible casting.

About Varanasi

The globetrotting feature film interlaces the Indian epic, Ramayana, into the style of SS Rajamouli in a larger-than-life version. It will see the main character, Rudhra, played by Mahesh Babu, who embodies aspects of Lord Rama in his role, traveling to different timelines to save humankind on Earth. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha, who is wheelchair bound. With extensive VFX work and multiple shoot schedules, including long-haul domestic and international filming, the movie is currently being shot across various locations.

Recently, Prakash Raj was revealed as another actor in the film, playing ‘an ardent Lord Shiva bhakt.’ While further details are awaited, Varanasi is currently in production, with eyes set for an April 7, 2027, theatrical release.

