Kichcha Sudeep turns fashion designer for his film Vikrant Rona; Details inside

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller has been making the right noise since its inception. Now, the actor bagged a huge milestone as he turned fashion designer for the film. It is said to be one of the biggest film of Kichcha Sudeep's career. Moreover, it has come as a big surprise for the audience that the star has himself designed the costumes of the film.

Vikrant Rona's costumes were different during the discussions of the film. It was Kichcha Sudeep who came up with the idea of getting rid of the sleeves and going for the sleeveless look. The Kannada star even added the cap and the Gun holster to be at the back and it went to become a rage on the internet.

This 3D fantasy thriller is set to be a turning point not just for Kannada films but for Indian cinema itself. Moreover, after releasing the trailer of the film in Hindi and Malayalam, superstar Salman Khan's production houses Salman Khan Films and Dulquer Salmaan's production Wayfarer Films will be distributing the film in North India and Kerala respectively whereas Zee studios will be distributing the film in Tamil Nadu and Cosmos entertainment in Andhra Pradesh .

The Anup Bhandari directorial also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others. The 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.