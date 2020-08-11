Kichcha Sudeep wishes happiness and health to his friend Suniel Shetty on his birthday
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday today and Twitter is flooded with best wishes for him. Fans across the country are sending lovely wishes to Suniel Shetty on social media. Many close friends from the film industry have penned beautiful birthday wishes for the dashing star of the industry. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep also wished his friend and Pehlwaan co-star Suniel Shetty on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing you loads and loadsaaaaaaa happiness and health @SunielVShetty Anna. Much mch much luv to you always .Happy returns."
Wishing you loads and loadsaaaaaaa happiness and health @SunielVShetty Anna.
Much mch much luv to you always .
Happy returns
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 11, 2020
He will also be seen in the sequel of Kotigobba 2 (2016). Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik.
