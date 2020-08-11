Kichcha Sudeep wishes happiness and health to his friend Suniel Shetty on his birthday

Many close friends from the film industry have penned beautiful birthday wishes for the dashing star of the industry. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep also wished his friend Suniel Shetty on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday today and Twitter is flooded with best wishes for him. Fans across the country are sending lovely wishes to Suniel Shetty on social media. Many close friends from the film industry have penned beautiful birthday wishes for the dashing star of the industry. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep also wished his friend and Pehlwaan co-star Suniel Shetty on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing you loads and loadsaaaaaaa happiness and health @SunielVShetty Anna. Much mch much luv to you always .Happy returns."

Sudeep and Suniel Shetty share a great bond and know each other since a very long time. Shetty marked his return to film industry last year with Sudeep's Pehlwaan, the multilingual drama. During an interview with FirstPost then, Suniel Shetty shared about his friendship with Kichcha Sudeep. He wrote, "I got to know Kichcha during the Celebrity Cricket League matches. He has been after me to do a Kannada film and finally things have worked out. So somewhere my janmabhoomi has come into play (laughs) and I am glad that this is my debut in Kannada."

Meanwhile, Sudeep is currently in the limelight for his highly-anticipated upcoming film Phantom. First look poster of the film was released yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film will see the actor as Vikranth Rona.

He will also be seen in the sequel of Kotigobba 2 (2016). Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik.

