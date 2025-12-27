Kichcha Sudeepa makes a heated comment on cameo culture: ‘We are doing it but artists are not coming and acting in our films’

Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. In the film, he plays Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful network of gangsters and corrupt politicians in his quest to restore justice. While the film has received positive reviews, the actor made some eye-catching remarks in an interview.

In a recent interview, the Mark actor reflected on how, as an actor, he has done cameos in other languages, but artists are not coming to act in our films. He even revealed that he personally requested a few artists, but nothing happened. He further added, “We are doing cameos in other languages but artists are not coming and acting in our films. I even requested some artists personally but it didn’t work out. It should be a two-way effort, but I don’t see that happening right now. Even Shivarajkumar sir acted in Jailer, showing how mutual collaboration across industries should happen.”

Addressing how he values friendship over money, the actor shared an example from his role in Dabangg 3. “I did films in other languages for friendship, not for money. I acted in Dabangg 3 because Salman bhai personally requested me, and I didn’t take any payment for it. I also did Puli because of Thalapathy Vijay. He never talks badly about anyone, and I like that. But Nani is the one script that truly impressed me,” he added.

Later in the interview, Sudeepa praised Amitabh Bachchan, Clint Eastwood, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth for their acting prowess. “Only a handful of people in the world can act throughout their entire lives, and fans continue to watch and accept them. The rest of the stars fade out, and many have already faded away.”

When asked who his favorite sportsperson is, the Eega star named Virat Kohli. “His character and aggressiveness define him. That quality should be there. Only a confident man can carry himself like that.”

Looking back on his journey in the industry in the early days, the popular star revealed that his father is a businessman, but despite that, from the 10th grade onward, he stopped taking money from him. “My father is a businessman. From the 10th grade onward, I stopped taking money from him. I started earning on my own by working on weekends as a salesman, in a warehouse, and by playing cricket to make money,” he added.

Kichcha Sudeepa is currently enjoying the success and positive reviews of his new film, Mark. The film also features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

