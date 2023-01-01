Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh lifts the trophy; Here's everything about the grand finale
The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has come to an end. Along with the trophy, the winner also took home the winning price of Rs 50 Lakhs.
The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has come to an end. The grand finale took off on a grand note with fun dance performances and entertainment. From host Kiccha Sudeep's dashing entry to special dedications to the finalists and the reunion of the evicted contestants, the finale episode witnessed it all.
With a tough fight, actor Roopesh Kumar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, the winner also took home the winning price of Rs 50 Lakhs. Roopesh survived in the house for 100 days and won the audience with a maximum number of votes.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finalists
After being locked up in the house without any source of entertainment except one another Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga have emerged as the finalist of the season.
Runner ups of Bigg Boss Kannada 9
Followed by the winner, the runner-up position was taken by Rakesh Adiga. The first runner-up said he is happy that Roopesh won the show. Deepika Das emerges as the Second Runner-up. The actress takes home a cash prize of rupees 5 lakhs. Newbie contestant Rupesh Rajanna becomes the second finalist to get evicted in the grand finale.
Contestants get emotional
The contestants got teary-eyed when the video of their Bigg Boss 9 journey was shown by Sudeep on the screen. Despite of their differences and verbal spats, the participants praised each other. The grand finale became more grandeur with breathtaking performances by all house inmates on popular songs.
Roopesh Shetty's Bigg Boss journey
Roopesh Shetty earned his ticket to Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 after emerging as the best performer of the OTT season. Roopesh's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has definitely been a roller coaster ride. The finalist had given maximum involvement in the show with verbal spats and fights. Apart from that, he was also in the headlines for his equation with co-contestant Saniya Iyer. Their growing friendship became most talked about as the duo spent most of their time together during their journey in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and season 9.
Congratulations are pouring in for Roopesh Shetty for winning the Bigg Boss Kannada 9.
Who is Roopesh Shetty
Actor Roopesh Shetty works in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani films. Aside from being an actor, he is also a radio jockey and a model. He is also the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1.
Roopesh Shetty rose to fame with the 2018 Tulu comedy Girgit. His filmography further includes Gamjaal, Dibbana, Ice Cream, Danger Zone, Ashem Zalem Kashem, Smile Please, Nishabda 2, and Porlu, among others.
About Bigg Boss Kannada 9
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep and featured 15 contestants in the house. The contestants lived the 100 days and every week an inmate got evicted from the show.
Where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 9
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 streamed on Colours Kannada and Voot. Though the show has come to an end, one can still watch the episodes on the streaming platform. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 took place on December 31, 2022.
Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film
Kichcha Sudeep will next star in director Chandru's action entertainer Kabzaa. Featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead, the project will see Shriya Saran as the leading lady. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Kabzaa is one of the much-awaited Kannada films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya.
