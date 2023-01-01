Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh lifts the trophy; Here's everything about the grand finale

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has come to an end. The grand finale took off on a grand note with fun dance performances and entertainment. From host Kiccha Sudeep's dashing entry to special dedications to the finalists and the reunion of the evicted contestants, the finale episode witnessed it all. With a tough fight, actor Roopesh Kumar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, the winner also took home the winning price of Rs 50 Lakhs. Roopesh survived in the house for 100 days and won the audience with a maximum number of votes.



Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finalists After being locked up in the house without any source of entertainment except one another Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga have emerged as the finalist of the season. Runner ups of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Followed by the winner, the runner-up position was taken by Rakesh Adiga. The first runner-up said he is happy that Roopesh won the show. Deepika Das emerges as the Second Runner-up. The actress takes home a cash prize of rupees 5 lakhs. Newbie contestant Rupesh Rajanna becomes the second finalist to get evicted in the grand finale. Contestants get emotional The contestants got teary-eyed when the video of their Bigg Boss 9 journey was shown by Sudeep on the screen. Despite of their differences and verbal spats, the participants praised each other. The grand finale became more grandeur with breathtaking performances by all house inmates on popular songs.

