Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi opens up about distress caused by crowd during grandmother Saroja’s last rites

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passed away in her 80s on October 20 due to age-related issues, leaving the actor’s family in deep sorrow. However, Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi, recently expressed her frustration and pain through an emotional post on Instagram, highlighting the behavior of the crowd during the funeral.

In her heartfelt message, Sanvi shared how the gathering outside their home made it difficult for the family to mourn in peace. She recounted how people pushed and shoved while her father was grieving the loss of his mother.

Sanvi's note read, "Today was a very difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn't the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve. I don't know how much more inhumane one can be."

Kichcha Sudeep's daughter also shared how they struggled to perform the last rites of Saroja Sanjeev with dignity. She wrote, "When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling, and we had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved. I'm crying about losing a loved one, and all these people cared about was the kind of reel they could post."

Advertisement

Take a look at her note below:

Meanwhile, numerous photos and videos of the funeral emerged on social media. In one of the pictures, Kichcha Sudeep was visibly emotional, breaking down after seeing his mother in a glass casket.

At one point during the service, Sudeep was seen hugging former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, while overcome with grief.

Take a look at the photo below:

Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev's last rites took place at the Wilson Garden crematorium in Bengaluru yesterday.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passes away due to age-related ailments