Kichcha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi pens a heartfelt note on Father's Day: You're one of strongest & passionate

Kichcha Sudeep, who is one of the biggest stars of the Kannada film industry, likes to keep a very low-key personal life. The actor is married to Priya and is a doting father to his daughter Sanvi. Although he doesn't share many family pics, his latest pic shared by his daughter on father's day has caught netizens' attention. Sudeep's wife shared a pic with her Appa as she penned a heartfelt Father's Day note.

Sharing a pic of Sudeep and Sanvi holding on to each other with happy smiles, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day Appa. I'm so so proud of you for everything that you've achieved in life. I know there are always obstacles to hold you back, but you always pass them as ease because you're one of the strangest and most passionate people I know. I love you so much and I can't thank you enough for all that you have taught me and done for me Thank you for being you."

Check Kichcha's daughter's note here:

Sudeep and Priya met each other in 2000 and tied the knot a year later. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2004. Sudeep and Priya filed for divorce in 2015 after being married to each other for 14 years due to personal differences. However, in 2017, the couple reunited for the sake of their daughter Sanvi.

Kichcha Sudeep gears up for his next release Vikrant Rona alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The fantasy action-adventure film has been a much-awaited movie of 2022. Apart from Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

The film is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.