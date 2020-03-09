Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 teaser pulled down from YouTube; Actor says 'This joke will be dealt with ease'

Recently, the makers of the film released the first teaser of Kotigobba 3 and it received a tremendous response. However, few days later, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep starrer pulled down the teaser due to copyright infringement.

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film Kotigobba 3, directed by Shivakarthik is currently the talk of the town. Recently, the makers of the film released the first teaser and it received an immense response. However, days after, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep starred pulled down the teaser due to copyright infringement. A person named Sanjay Kumar PAL, reportedly, brought this to YouTube's notice and soon the teaser was pulled off. While the reports about trouble with Kotigobba 3 is doing rounds, Kichcha Sudeep has finally reacted it.

Reacting to the reports of Kotigobba 3 teaser pulled down from YouTube, Sudeep tweeted, "This aint any trouble in comparison to th trouble mankind is facing at th moment. This joke called trouble to K3 wil be delt wth at easeeeee. Teaser wil b online asap, maybe tmrw itself. N The release wil happen wth the respect it deserves.(sic)." Meanwhile, Sudeep and the entire team had shot some important sequences in Poland and the makers wrapped up the shoot earlier in January.

The Kiccha Sudeep starrer will feature Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the lead. This film will mark the debut of Madonna Sebastian in Kannada film industry. The south drama Kotigobba 3 is one of the most highly anticipated films that audience is looking forward to. The upcoming Kannada film is expected to hit screens in Summer 2020.

