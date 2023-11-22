Killer Killer Single OUT: Dhanush starrer Captain Miller drops exhilarating song by GV Prakash Kumar

Captain Miller, the Dhanush starrer Tamil language period action-adventure flick has dropped their first single today. The film which is directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran has the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The first single which is sung by Dhanush himself has the lyrics penned by Kaber Vasuki. The film is scheduled to be released next year, coinciding with the festival of Pongal, and will be a clash release with Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam and Sivakarthikeyan starrer film Ayalaan.

Check out the first single Killer Killer from Captain Miller

