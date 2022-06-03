King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's action entertainer to go on the floors this August?

The craze for mass entertainers like KGF2, Vikram, and RRR has gone to a new height in the recent past. Keeping up with the trend, Dulquer Salmaan is also venturing into the action genre with his forthcoming drama, King of Kotha. Going by reports, the shoot for the film is expected to commence in August this year.

Dulquer Salmaan was quoted saying during a media interaction that he is constantly trying to select scripts that are favorable to the viewers. He also once said that King of Kotha will include all the elements of a mass entertainer and he hopes that these would satisfy the audience.

Veteran director Joshiy’s son Abhilash Joshiy is directing the drama and the script of the film is being written by Abhilash N Chandran. The writer rose to fame with Joshiy’s 2019 directorial Porinju Mariam Jose. Furthermore, the story of the King of Kotha will narrate the events that took place in a fictional place, Kotha. Reports also claim that the makers are in talks with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for a crucial role in the movie. Although, the news has not been confirmed by the makers as of now.

The flick is also likely to feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, and Maya Menon in ancillary roles.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Raj & DK’s web series, Guns & Gulaabs. He will be accompanied by Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the cast of the OTT show.



The actor will also play the lead in the bilingual venture, Sita Ramam. While Rashmika Mandanna will essay an important role in the flick, Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the leading lady. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is billed as a period love story set in the backdrop of 1964.

