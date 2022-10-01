King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan and team to drop the first look poster on THIS date; Read details
Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handles and dropped an exciting update on his ambitious project King Of Kotha, on Friday.
Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor has established himself as a pan-Indian star with back-to-back hits. The actor has a massive line-up of projects in all major Indian languages. Dulquer Salmaan recently kickstarted the shooting of his highly anticipated film King Of Kotha in Rayapuram, Chennai. The movie, which is touted to be a rustic action thriller marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy. On Friday, Dulquer Salmaan finally announced the much-awaited King Of Kotha’s first look release date.
The actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a new poster of King Of Kotha, confirming that the first look is releasing on October 1, Saturday at 6 PM. The actor-producer’s announcement came out as a great surprise for both his fans and cine-goers. Along with the first look poster, the makers are also expected to officially reveal the female lead, the rest of the cast, and the technical crew of King Of Kotha.
Check out Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post:
King Of Kotha, which is touted to be one of the most expensive projects made in Dulquer Salmaan’s acting career, was announced on the actor’s birthday in 2021. Abhilash Joshiy, the director of the project is the pan-Indian star’s childhood best friend. Notably, the film marks the first professional collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Abhilash, the sons of Mammootty and Joshiy, who are one of the most loved actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema.
Earlier, it was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making her Malayalam debut with King Of Kotha. As per the latest reports, Samantha is not the female lead of the film but has been approached to make a special appearance. The reports suggest that Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The action thriller also features Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha in the supporting roles.
