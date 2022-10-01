King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan and team to drop the first look poster on THIS date; Read details

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor has established himself as a pan-Indian star with back-to-back hits. The actor has a massive line-up of projects in all major Indian languages. Dulquer Salmaan recently kickstarted the shooting of his highly anticipated film King Of Kotha in Rayapuram, Chennai. The movie, which is touted to be a rustic action thriller marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy. On Friday, Dulquer Salmaan finally announced the much-awaited King Of Kotha’s first look release date.

The actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a new poster of King Of Kotha, confirming that the first look is releasing on October 1, Saturday at 6 PM. The actor-producer’s announcement came out as a great surprise for both his fans and cine-goers. Along with the first look poster, the makers are also expected to officially reveal the female lead, the rest of the cast, and the technical crew of King Of Kotha.